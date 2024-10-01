Bostonians Unite To End Addiction Stigma At Upcoming Shatterproof Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New research reveals that high stigma and misunderstanding are impeding care of those with substance use disorder, a treatable medical condition

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, October 5, at 8:00 a.m., an event to raise awareness about addiction and mobilize Bostonians to end addiction stigma will be held at Carson Beach at 180 Mt. Vernon St. in Dorchester. The event, organized by the national nonprofit Shatterproof and supported by local companies and community-based organizations, is a walk and rally for those impacted by substance use disorder (SUD) to unite and address the pervasive shaming and judgment toward people with this medical condition.

"Everybody knows someone impacted by addiction, whether it be a family member, friend, neighbor or co-worker, and it is time we end the silence, stop the judgment and shame, and bring addiction out of the shadows," said Kirsten Seckler, chief marketing officer for Shatterproof. "Shatterproof is here to convene the many people who have been impacted and the many organizations that are making a difference locally. Saturday's event is a launching point for us to continue raising society's consciousness around this health condition."

In the U.S., nearly 49 million people ages 12 and older have substance use disorder and new data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows opioid-related overdose deaths

increased by 12% in Boston from 2022-2023

even though there is a 10% decrease statewide. At the same time, the majority of U.S. adults demonstrate high levels of addiction stigma. This is according to new data that Shatterproof released this week as a part of a recent study called the Shatterproof Addiction Stigma Index.

Addiction stigma is a set of unfair, negative and often discriminatory beliefs directed toward and experienced by individuals with substance use disorder. Data in Massachusetts specifically shows that residents state the following:



73% of Massachusettsans don't believe that a person with SUD is experiencing a chronic medical illness.

63% of Massachusettsans are unwilling to have a person with SUD marry into their family.

53% of Massachusettsans are unwilling to hire a person with SUD.

48% of Massachusettsans are unwilling to have a group home for a person with SUD in their neighborhood. 44% of Massachusettsans are unwilling to move next door to a person with SUD and have a person with SUD as a close friend.

Addiction stigma clouds the nation's ability to coalesce around meaningful solutions, including treatment, harm reduction, and recovery supports and services.

The Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Stigma is a gathering place for all those who have been impacted by addiction. The event will honor those who have been lost to addiction, will celebrate those in recovery, and will rally the community to support those who are living with addiction.

This year's Shatterproof Walk is sponsored by Abbott, Braeburn, WCVB-TV (ABC), CHUBB, iHeart/HOT 99.5, HEI Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, JP Morgan Chase, and Lockton.

In addition to attending the event on Saturday, anyone can make a difference and reduce stigma.

Use supportive, nonjudgmental words

To successfully end stigma, we need to change our vocabulary. Through its

Language Guide , Shatterproof recommends using words that treat people with respect and compassion. For example, use people-first language such as "a person with substance use disorder."

Educate yourselves and others.

Seek information about SUD, know how to identify and respond to an overdose, and learn about the resources available. Visit for trusted guidance.

Share your story.

Stories connect us all and people can be part of the movement to end addiction stigma by sharing how substance use has impacted their lives.

Share your story:

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF:

Shatterproof

is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the addiction treatment system in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding society, especially families, through the complexities of a substance use disorder; informing the public on prevention, treatment and recovery from addiction; and educating the public to reduce addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram: @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit





SOURCE Shatterproof

