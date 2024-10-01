Columbus Named A Top 10 Best Big City In U.S. By Condé Nast Traveler’S 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveler announced today that Columbus has been ranked a top 10 Best Big City in the U.S. as part of its prestigious 2024 Readers' Choice Awards . Columbus came in ninth on the list alongside cities such as Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston.“Ohio's capital city is ready for its close-up,” the article says. The city's scene was highlighted for having travel-worthy burgers and international cuisines such as amazing Himalayan restaurants.

More than 575,000 readers across the country shared their experiences in the awards survey, offering insight into the destinations they most look forward to revisiting. As the longest-running and most respected accolades in the travel industry, the Readers' Choice Awards are widely recognized as a benchmark of excellence in travel. The full list of winners can be found here and will be celebrated in the magazine's November issue.

“Columbus is stepping into the spotlight and solidifying its place as one of the premier travel destinations in the U.S.,” said Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus.“Being named among the top large U.S. cities is a testament to the diverse experiences we offer, from our award-winning culinary scene to our vibrant neighborhoods and cultural institutions. Travelers are catching on to the energy and warmth that make our city truly unique, and we're excited to show the world how Columbus says 'yes' to innovation, culture and endless discovery.”

This recognition further solidifies Columbus' place as a city on the rise. Earlier this year, the city earned more than a dozen USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, including being home to the No. 1 Best Food Tour, No. 1 Best Farmers Market, No. 2 Best Half Marathon, No. 2 Best Science Museum and No. 3 Best Beer City. Columbus was also recognized in USA Today 10Best's top 10 rankings in categories like Best Riverwalks, Best Food Halls, Best Place to Visit for Fall and Best Public Markets.

Once considered a hidden gem, Columbus is now firmly on the radar. Essence magazine named Columbus a top 10 destination for culinary travel in 2024. AFAR recognized Columbus as one of the top eight family destinations in the U.S. and Glamour highlighted Ohio's capital among the 25 best solo trips for women worldwide. With its welcoming entrepreneurial spirit and vibrant blend of arts, culture and cuisine, Columbus continues to capture the attention of visitors from around the globe.

To see why Columbus is making headlines and to start planning your next trip, visit .

