Atticus Publishing Proudly Presents Vamsi 'V' Atluri's Captivating Sci-Fi Adventure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vamsi Atluri

The Crytivat - The Search for the lost keys

The Crytivat: The Search For The Lost Keys

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to present The Crytivat: The Search For The Lost Keys , the thrilling debut from author Vamsi "V" Atluri. This exciting sci-fi adventure continues to capture the imaginations of readers with its gripping narrative, heartwarming friendships, and powerful messages of hope and resilience.The Crytivat introduces Scott Trellers, an 11-year-old boy who often feels out of place and lonely at school. His life takes a remarkable turn when he stumbles upon an alien device that transports him to another planet. There, Scott is transformed into a native alien species and finds himself on a mission to retrieve four lost keys, which are vital in defeating an evil alien race ravaging planets by depleting their resources. As he embarks on this journey, Scott makes new friends, discovers his own inner strength, and realizes the fate of multiple worlds rests in his hands.“The inspiration for The Crytivat came from my son,” Atluri shares.“Watching him grow up sparked countless stories in my mind. I finally decided to put those ideas into writing, and that's how The Crytivat was born.”A seasoned Information Technology professional with over 24 years of experience, Vamsi "V" Atluri has long harbored a passion for storytelling. Originally from New York City and now residing in Las Vegas with his wife, child, and four dogs, Atluri transitioned from the world of technology to creative writing. His debut novel offers readers an exhilarating adventure while delivering an important reminder that even in the darkest times, hope and excitement await just around the corner.Key Themes of The Crytivat:. Hope in Adversity: Scott's journey encourages readers to believe that even when things seem bleak, there's always the possibility of a better tomorrow.. Friendship and Loyalty: The relationships Scott builds with his alien companions highlight the power of camaraderie in overcoming life's challenges.. Environmental Awareness: The novel subtly addresses themes of sustainability and conservation, making readers think about the consequences of resource depletion.Atluri's journey into the literary world reflects his commitment to following his creative passion while also giving back to his community. Through the success of The Crytivat, he hopes to make a meaningful impact by contributing to charitable causes.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Vamsi V. Atluri on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.