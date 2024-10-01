Max Fortune Launches Comprehensive Business Credit System And New Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max Fortune, CEO of Innovative Global EntitiesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur Max Fortune introduces GetBiz , a game-changing business credit-building system, along with his new podcast, "Mind Your Business ."Max Fortune, CEO of Innovative Global Entities , has announced the launch of GetBiz, a comprehensive business credit-building system designed to help business owners access large amounts of credit without using their Social Security numbers or personal guarantees. Alongside this initiative, Fortune is also debuting his new podcast, "Mind Your Business," airing every Wednesday on mindyourbizexpert.GetBiz offers a step-by-step system that provides business owners with video lessons, audio guides, and an online dashboard to track their progress. Entrepreneurs also gain access to key financial resources and vendors to help establish strong business credit. Fortune has also written a book, "GetBiz," providing further insights into building a solid financial foundation for businesses. A mobile app is in development to make the process even more accessible.Max Fortune's entrepreneurial journey is one built on resilience and reinvention. From his early struggles in Baltimore to managing over 11 brands today, Fortune's dedication to empowering entrepreneurs has been a consistent theme throughout his career. As CEO of Innovative Global Entities and the founder of multiple businesses, including Fortune Publishing Group and a marketing agency, Fortune has helped countless business owners overcome financial obstacles. More on Max Fortune's background and achievements can be found at MindYourBizExpert.His podcast, "Mind Your Business," provides aspiring entrepreneurs with real-world insights through interviews with business owners. The show highlights not only their triumphs but also their struggles and how they overcame them. The podcast offers practical advice on topics such as business credit, financial management, and growth strategies."GetBiz empowers entrepreneurs by providing the tools they need to build strong business credit without relying on personal guarantees," said Max Fortune.Fortune continues to use his 30 years of experience to help business owners achieve financial independence and business success. Whether through his GetBiz system, his podcast, or his other ventures, he remains committed to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.For more information on GetBiz, visit GetBiz. To listen to "Mind Your Business," visit mindyourbizexpert.About GetBizGetBiz is a comprehensive business credit-building system designed to help entrepreneurs access large amounts of credit without relying on their Social Security numbers or personal guarantees. The program offers step-by-step guidance through video lessons, audio content, and an online dashboard, empowering business owners with the tools they need to establish strong business credit. For more information, visit GetBiz.

