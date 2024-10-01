(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US sector stagnated in September, with the ISM manufacturing remaining at 47.2.



This figure fell short of analysts' predictions, who had anticipated an increase to 47.6. New orders in the manufacturing sector continued to contract, albeit at a slower pace.



The index for new orders rose to 46.1, up 1.5 percentage points from August's 44.6. Production saw a more significant increase, jumping 5 percentage points to 49.8.



For the first time this year, the price index entered contraction territory. It dropped 5.7 percentage points from August's 54.0 to 48.3 in September.



The backlog of orders index inched up slightly, rising 0.5 percentage points to 44.1. Employment in the manufacturing sector weakened further.



The employment index fell 2.1 points from August's 46.0 to 43.9 in September. This decline suggests ongoing challenges in the labor market for manufacturers.







These figures paint a complex picture of the US manufacturing landscape. While some areas show slight improvements, others continue to struggle.



The stagnant overall index indicates persistent challenges in the sector. Economists closely monitor these indicators for insights into the broader economy.



The manufacturing sector often serves as a bellwether for economic trends. Its current state may signal caution for policymakers and investors alike.

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Stagnates in September, Defying Expectations

The ISM report provides valuable data for understanding economic conditions. It offers a monthly snapshot of manufacturing activity across the United States.



Analysts use this information to gauge economic health and predict future trends. Despite hopes for a rebound, the manufacturing sector remains in contraction territory.



A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while above 50 signals expansion. The sector has now contracted for eleven consecutive months.



This persistent weakness in manufacturing could have wider economic implications. It may influence decisions on interest rates, fiscal policy, and business investments.



Policymakers will likely scrutinize these figures as they chart the course for economic recovery.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108736680