Brazil’S Soybean Forecast Remains Steady Despite Drought Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The StoneX consultancy firm has maintained its record-breaking forecast for Brazil's 2024/25 soybean crop.



The firm predicts a harvest of 165.03 million tons, unchanged from its September estimate. This projection comes as planting begins across the country.



StoneX analyst Ana Luiza Lodi believes it's too early to revis the forecast. She notes that current drought and heat conditions in some regions have fueled speculation and supported prices.



However, Lodi cautions against premature conclusions about crop damage or reduced planting areas.



The consultancy firm expects weather conditions to normalize. They anticipate increased rainfall in the second half of October.



If this occurs, the soybean crop could progress normally. The main concerns would then shift to second-crop cultivations.







This projected harvest represents significant growth compared to the previous season's estimated 149 million tons.



Brazil, the world's largest soybean producer, could see a more comfortable supply situation. Exports might reach 102 million tons, up from 93.5 million in the previous cycle.



StoneX has slightly adjusted its forecast for Brazil's first corn crop of 2024/25. The new estimate stands at 24.87 million tons, down from 24.96 million.



This minor revision reflects a small adjustment in the planted area. The firm's steady soybean forecast contrasts with current market speculation.



It highlights the importance of waiting for more concrete data before making significant revisions.



As the planting season progresses, all eyes will be on Brazil's weather patterns and their impact on crop development.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108736677