Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Orthofix Medical Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - OFIX

Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Orthofix Medical Inc. ("Orthofix " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OFIX ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Orthofix investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 11, 2022 and September 12, 2023. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email

or by telephone

or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Orthofix's management team was engaged in "repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements," which was also "inconsistent with the Company's values and culture." This revelation was particularly egregious as it followed assurances that Orthofix's management team consisted of individuals committed to conducting business in accordance with the highest ethical and legal standards, and further, that these individuals believed in and fostered a strong performance-based culture focused on integrity, collaboration, innovation, diversity, and corporate responsibility.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Orthofix during the relevant time frame, you have until October 21, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

