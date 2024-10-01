Biomiq And Canada-Ukraine Foundation Partner To Donate Critical Wound Care Solution To Frontline Hospitals In Ukraine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volunteers unload Biomiq's donation of PureCleanseTM STAT at a frontline hospital in Ukraine, September 2024. With many of these bottles put to immediate use, the donated product is currently supporting clinicians in urgent wound care efforts.

One of over 4000 bottles of PureCleanseTM STAT pure hypochlorous acid (HOCl) wound irrigation and lavage solution donated to Ukrainian hospitals by Biomiq in partnership with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

The unique delivery system of PureCleanseTM STAT can better address deeply impregnated bacteria while offering antimicrobial properties not present in saline solutions.

Biomiq donates over 4000 of its antimicrobial wound cleansers to Ukrainian hospitals, helping clinicians combat antimicrobial resistance amid medical shortages.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Biomiq Inc. , a Canadian leader in advanced wound care medical devices, has donated over 4,000 bottles of its product to two Ukrainian hospitals and Canadian-led surgical missions. Through coordination with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF), the product, PureCleanseTM STAT , a hypochlorous acid cleansing wound lavage, will help address urgent wound care needs faced by clinicians in key regions, where medical supplies are critically low and the types of wounds treated are complex.

The two hospitals are located in high-need areas, treating severe blast injuries and trauma from the ongoing conflict. Medical teams at these facilities are working to prevent infections and sepsis in patients with wounds made worse by antibiotic resistance and extensive damage from explosive devices.

“We are seeing unprecedented types of wounds that pose significant challenges in terms of infection control,” said a clinician from one of the hospitals.“Our resources are stretched thin, and having a product like PureCleanseTM STAT, which can be delivered deep into the wound bed, offers a crucial advantage in fighting infection and improving patient outcomes.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation on this initiative,” said Robert Fuller, Managing Director of Biomiq.“With this donation to hospitals in Ukraine, we hope to offer real support to the clinicians working tirelessly to care for patients with complex injuries. It's an honour to play even a small part in helping these brave individuals on their path to recovery.”

PureCleanseTM STAT is a hypochlorous acid-based solution that cleanses wounds safely without damaging healthy tissue. It works similarly to saline but with an added benefit: it also kills harmful microbes, helping to prevent infections. This unique combination of safety and antimicrobial effectiveness makes it stand out. Additionally, the product's delivery system can apply pressure up to 15 PSI, which helps the solution reach deeper into wounds. This is especially important for treating severe trauma, making it a valuable tool for clinicians dealing with complex injuries on the front lines.

“At our facility, we see many critical cases where time is of the essence, and infections can quickly escalate,” added a representative from one of the recipient hospitals.“Access to the product gives us another tool to improve care for our patients by targeting the infection risk at its source.”

Valeriy Kostyuk, Executive Director of CUF, added,“The contribution of PureCleanseTM STAT shows how practical support from abroad can make a meaningful impact in Ukrainian hospitals. We appreciate Biomiq's commitment to supporting our ongoing relief efforts.”

Biomiq's donation arrives at a critical time for healthcare providers in Ukraine, who are facing a severe shortage of medical supplies amid increasing demand for effective treatment options. This act of support highlights the potential for Canadian companies and organizations to make a tangible difference in humanitarian crises.

About Biomiq

Biomiq is a leader in advanced wound care solutions, specializing in innovative, pure hypochlorous acid-based products. Biomiq's mission is to empower healthcare professionals with tools that improve patient outcomes through safe, effective, and cutting-edge technologies.

About the Canada-Ukraine Foundation

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) coordinates and delivers humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the war. Through partnerships with organizations like Biomiq, CUF ensures that critical supplies reach those who need them most.

