IATA: Morocco's Aviation Sector Key To Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 01 October 2024 (Marrakesh)

-- The International Air Association (IATA) highlighted the

important role of the Kingdom of Morocco's sector in driving economic growth and emphasized the need for smart regulation and cost-effective infrastructure to fully realize the potential of Morocco's aviation industry.

In particular, IATA highlighted:



In 2023 more than 12.4 million travelled to Morocco by air, marking a 68% increase over the last decade.

and contributed USD 25.5 billion to the country's GDP, accounting for 13.4% of Morocco's economy.

In 2023, aviation supported the export of goods and services, contributing nearly 44% of Morocco's GDP-a 20 percentage point increase over the past 63 years.

In the next 20 years, Morocco's aviation sector is expected to grow significantly with passenger numbers expected to increase by 50% in 2043 from 2024.

Aviation will play a critical role in the country's co-hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Royal Air Maroc is planning to quadruple its fleet to 200 aircraft by 2037 while Morocco's airport capacity it expected to double its capacity to more than 90 million passengers by 2035.

'Aviation is a major driver of Morocco's economy, facilitating travel, trade, and economic development. The ambitious growth plans of both Royal Air Maroc and the National Airports Office (ONDA) present a bright future for aviation in Morocco with the potential to play a key role in linking Africa to Europe and North America. In the face of this potential, it is essential that the government focus on some key elements to support success. In particular, investments must yield cost effective infrastructure, policies must align to support the achievement of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the regulatory environment should enable growth based on global standards,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, speaking in Marrakesh today.

Consumer Regulation



Smart regulation is essential for aviation to thrive. Ineffective consumer legislation from Europe and the United States should not be imported. Discussions with the Moroccan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and IATA on the development of Passenger Rights Law were positively focused on creating a framework that reflects global best practices and industry standards.

Sustainability

Sustainability is also at the forefront of Morocco's aviation strategy. RAM has expanded its International Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) program to include RAM Handling and RAM Express, together with participation to IATA's

CO2 Connect nearing finalization. In December 2023, RAM operated its first flight using SAF, underscoring its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Morocco is uniquely positioned to become a significant producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), by leveraging its renewable energy potential, including through green hydrogen, which is seen as a key technology in the global effort to decarbonize air transport.

Infrastructure

Morocco is embarking on an ambitious national masterplan to develop its airport infrastructure, designed to meet the anticipated growth of the country's aviation sector. IATA fully supports the development of sustainable infrastructure that is collaboratively planned with airlines, ensuring it is delivered on time, enhances capacity, and remains both cost-effective and competitive.

As passenger numbers are set to rise significantly, new infrastructure should incorporate facilitation technologies such as IATA's One ID and contactless processing. These advancements will optimize terminal efficiency, enable seamless passenger journeys, and deliver an improved customer experience.