Easy Ice Acquires The Ice Machine Service And Leasing Division Of Norm's Refrigeration, Continuing Record Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the nation's largest provider of commercial ice machine rentals, has closed on its latest of 2024 with the purchase of the ice machine service and leasing division of Norm's Refrigeration & Ice Equipment in Anaheim, CA.

Norm's Refrigeration has been operating in Southern California since 1957, and over their decades of reliable service, they've become one of the most trusted, well-known names in the ice business.

"It's an exciting time for Empire and Norm's," says Russell Snow, CEO of Empire Equipment, the parent company of Norm's Refrigeration & Ice Equipment. "Easy Ice is a business focused on ice machine service and leasing, so we can put our ice machine division into their hands with confidence that our customers will be managed by experts. Meanwhile, we'll focus our efforts on what we do best."

Norm's has many ice machine service and lease customers in the Los Angeles area, and these operations will fit into Easy Ice's rapidly expanding Southern California footprint-aligning precisely with their goals for the market. In addition, Easy Ice couldn't be happier to welcome the talented technicians from Norm's to their team.

"The timing of this acquisition could not be more perfect for Easy Ice. Norm's customer base is located within our Los Angeles branch service area, allowing us to integrate these accounts seamlessly and efficiently. Southern California is a crucial market for us, and we couldn't be more excited to expand our operations with the customers and service talent we've gained from Norm's."

-Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Easy Ice

About Easy Ice

The year 2024 has seen a significant number of acquisitions from Easy Ice, and as they continue to stand out from competition as the nation's leading provider of commercial ice machine rentals, all signs point to more to come.

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply-moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 35,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Easy Ice

