Google Introduces New Security Rules For Accessing Gmail
Date
10/1/2024 3:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Since September 30, Google has introduced new rules for Gmail,
aimed at improving account protection. Millions of users will face
the fact that access to Gmail data from applications that are
considered less secure, as well as from devices that do not support
modern security protocols, that is, using only a username and
password to log in, will no longer be supported,
Azernews reports.
This decision is part of Google's large-scale campaign to
improve the security of its services, which was announced a year
ago, giving users and application developers time to adapt. Over
the past month, the company has been actively implementing new
security technology, including access keys for the Chrome browser
on all popular platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android).
The new security system implies the transition to the OAuth
authorization protocol, which provides more reliable data
protection. Now access to Gmail via the network protocols CalDAV,
CardDAV, IMAP, POP and Google Sync using only a username and
password will not be possible.
It is important to note that the changes will only affect users
of the Google Workspace service. Owners of personal Gmail accounts
do not have to worry about accessing their mail, however, they
should keep in mind that IMAP access using the mail client will now
be carried out exclusively through the OAuth (Open Authorization)
protocol, which allows a third-party application to gain limited
access to user data on another service without transferring a
username and password.
Google recommends following a number of steps to avoid problems
accessing Gmail after the new rules come into force. In particular,
users of the Outlook 2016 and earlier mail client need to upgrade
to Microsoft 365 or the latest versions of Outlook for Windows and
Mac.
Also, users of Thunderbird and other email clients will need to
re-add their Google account and configure it to work with IMAP via
OAuth. Finally, users of the Mail app on iOS and macOS will need to
use the Google Account login option to activate OAuth, which will
require deleting and re-adding the account.
