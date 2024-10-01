عربي


Italy To Impose Fines On Students And Parents For Disrespecting Teachers

10/1/2024 3:12:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Italy, students who disrespect teachers will face punishments, and their parents will also be held accountable, according to "The Guardian," as reported by Azernews .

The Italian government is introducing strict measures to address inappropriate student behavior, aiming to restore respect for teachers and enhance school discipline. One of the key changes includes imposing hefty fines ranging from €500 to €10,000 on students and their families for insulting or bullying teachers.

Additionally, school principals will gain more authority to expel students exhibiting unacceptable behavior. A new behavior evaluation system for middle and high school students will also be implemented, affecting their academic progress. Students who score less than five points in behavior will have to repeat the school year, regardless of their academic achievements.

These reforms reflect the government's commitment to empowering teachers and fostering a respectful learning environment, which is expected to not only improve discipline but also the overall quality of education.

AzerNews

