Italy To Impose Fines On Students And Parents For Disrespecting Teachers
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In Italy, students who disrespect teachers will face
punishments, and their parents will also be held accountable,
according to "The Guardian," as reported by
Azernews .
The Italian government is introducing strict measures to address
inappropriate student behavior, aiming to restore respect for
teachers and enhance school discipline. One of the key changes
includes imposing hefty fines ranging from €500 to €10,000 on
students and their families for insulting or bullying teachers.
Additionally, school principals will gain more authority to
expel students exhibiting unacceptable behavior. A new behavior
evaluation system for middle and high school students will also be
implemented, affecting their academic progress. Students who score
less than five points in behavior will have to repeat the school
year, regardless of their academic achievements.
These reforms reflect the government's commitment to empowering
teachers and fostering a respectful learning environment, which is
expected to not only improve discipline but also the overall
quality of education.
