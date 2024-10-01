Budanov Reports To Zelensky On Plans Of Russian Troops By End Of Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the intentions of Russian by the end of this year.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Report of the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Everything that military intelligence sees about the intentions of Russian troops until the end of this year, and our response to them,” Zelensky said.

Telegram platform“threat to national security” – top spy

As reported, earlier today President Volodymyr Zelensky heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Bargylevych on the situation at the front and preparations for Ramstein.

Photo: OP