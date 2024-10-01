Global Defense Companies Increasingly Interested In Cooperating With Ukraine President's Address

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is crucial that not only partner countries but also defense companies from around the world are increasingly interested in cooperating with Ukraine.

This was announced by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"The already second Forum of Defense Industries worked today in Kyiv. Representatives of more than 30 countries and nearly three hundred companies – Ukrainian and leading foreign ones," he informed.

The head of state emphasized that it is of utmost importance for Ukraine that the interest in cooperation continues to grow not only from partner countries but also from defense companies around the world.

According to him, some of these agreements are already implemented, "both on investment in defense production in Ukraine and on localization. Much more is being prepared."

"Ukraine is already producing things that we did not have before, which are the 155 calibers, and our long-range drones, our naval drones. We are creating a new base for the use of Western armored vehicles – it is both repair and maintenance," Zelensky highlighted.

The President also emphasized that "Good things are also being done to develop our missile program. And now it is very important to accelerate all this. I am grateful to everyone who understands this."

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that despite the full-scale war and constant Russian attacks, Ukrainians have managed to essentially build a new defense industry. In just the first half of this year, Ukraine produced 25 times more artillery and mortar ammunition than in the entire year of 2022.