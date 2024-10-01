Intermedia Expands Service Provider Program In Europe, Announces Strategic Partnership With Voys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Voys selects Intermedia to enhance its value-added telecommunications with award-winning unified communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions that seamlessly integrate with its existing operator platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Intermedia Cloud Communications ,

a leading global provider of AI-powered Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the expansion of its Program in

the European market. This significant milestone is highlighted by a strategic partnership with Voys ,

a pioneering telecommunications provider based in the Netherlands known for delivering modern, innovative communications services to the European market.

A Strategic Partnership Built on Shared Vision



Voys had been searching for a solution that could seamlessly combine telephony and contact center features to enhance its offerings for the mid-market. Intermedia's intelligent cloud-based platform provided a perfect solution, enabling Voys to deliver enterprise-level capabilities without the need to develop a new system from scratch. By leveraging Intermedia's comprehensive UCaaS and CCaaS platform, Voys is now able to offer a unified communications solution that scales effortlessly, meeting the evolving needs of mid-sized businesses while expanding its market reach.

"In Intermedia we have found a reliable partner to enrich our telecom operator platform with their UCaaS and CCaaS applications. This way we can offer the best of both worlds in one solution for our customers," said Ben Hoetmer, Co-Founder of Voys . "The ability to offer an all-in-one, award-winning solution under our own Voys brand, which is already a household name in the regions we serve, was a unique offering from Intermedia's Service Provider Program. This white-label approach aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier, user-friendly, and customizable communications solutions to our customers, without the costly CapEx needed to build our own platform."

Supporting Service Providers Across Europe

Intermedia's Service Provider Program is designed to provide telecommunications providers like Voys with the tools and support needed to overcome key industry challenges.



Flexibility and Control:

Intermedia's solutions are delivered through a white-label model, allowing service providers to brand the offerings as their own, ensuring that customer relationships and brand identity remain fully under their control.



Comprehensive Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio:

Intermedia's tightly integrated suite of solutions includes voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, and file sharing and backup, providing a robust set of tools that service providers can seamlessly integrate into their existing operations.

Addressing Key Challenges: Whether it's transitioning from legacy systems, enhancing customer engagement, or scaling services for mid-market businesses, Intermedia's platform offers a tailored, scalable approach that meets the evolving needs of service providers.

All-in-One UCaaS + CCaaS Solution

and Compliance as Key Differentiators

Intermedia's all-in-one, built-from-the-ground-up UCaaS and CCaaS solution offers a seamless, integrated experience, designed to simplify communications and contact center operations for Voys customers. This unified solution eliminates the need for piecing together disparate systems, enabling a more efficient and streamlined user experience. Having UCaaS and CCaaS under one platform from one provider reduces complexity, lowers operational costs, and ensures better reliability and performance by eliminating third-party dependencies. Voys can confidently expand its offerings, knowing that Intermedia's fully integrated solution is tailored to meet high standards of performance and security.

Furthermore, Intermedia's comprehensive unified communications archiving solution plays a critical role in helping to ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements, especially in Europe, where data protection and privacy are paramount. Voys recognized the importance of a robust archiving system that not only stores and protects sensitive communications data but also facilitates easy retrieval and management for audit purposes, aligning perfectly with their commitment to delivering secure and reliable services to their customers.

Organizational Alignment: Challenging the Status Quo

Both Intermedia and Voys share a commitment to challenging the status quo in the telecommunications industry. Their collaborative spirit and shared vision for innovation make this partnership an exciting venture for both companies.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Voys, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions," said Jonathan McCormick, CRO and COO at Intermedia . "Voys' strong presence and reputation across Europe, combined with our robust, award-winning cloud communications platform, creates an incredible opportunity to serve a broader range of customers with the best-in-class services they deserve. We are very much looking forward to this partnership and the shared success it will bring as we work together to challenge the status quo in the telecommunications industry."

Voys to Expand Services and Impact

Voys, known for serving self-employed entrepreneurs and SMEs with their in-house built Freedom platform, will now broaden its reach by incorporating Intermedia's solutions. This addition allows Voys to cater to a wider range of businesses, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.

As Voys continues to grow, this partnership with Intermedia will play a crucial role in supporting their ambitious plans. By expanding their services, Voys is not only enhancing its market position but also making a greater impact through their foundation 48percent, whose

mission is to facilitate equitable access to connectivity.

For more information on Intermedia's Service Providers programs and solutions, visit: .

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit

.

Contact:

Mariel Santos

Intermedia

866.983.5229

[email protected]

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Intermedia Cloud Communications

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED