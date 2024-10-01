Kuwait Delivers 2,500 Tonnes Of Aid To Flood-Hit Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- A Kuwait-based charity dispatched some 2,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sudan in an endeavor that encapsulates the camaraderie shared between the two countries, Kuwait's ambassador to Khartoum Dr. Fahad Al-Thefeeri said on Tuesday.

The cargo given by Kuwait Relief Society is the largest in the charity's history, the told KUNA, citing the shipload as part of a perpetual flow of aid pouring into the impoverished Arab-African nation that has seen floods accentuate the misery of people displaced by war.

The shiploads are in addition to an "air bridge" set up by Kuwait to ensure the prompt delivery of much needed assistance to Sudan, added the Kuwaiti envoy. (end)

mam









MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108736367