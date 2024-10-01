UNICEF Appeals For $105 Million Aid To Assist Families, Children In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday that "the dangerous escalation of the conflict in Lebanon has led to a rapidly deteriorating situation for children with needs outstripping the speed at which humanitarian agencies can respond with lifesaving interventions."

UNICEF warning comes as it launches its appeal for USD 105 million over the next three months.

In a statement published by Lebanon's National News Agency, UNICEF explained that the funds are urgently needed to deliver critical supplies to children in desperate need, maintain critical services in Lebanon - including the provision of safe water, psychosocial support and learning - and prepare for any potential further escalation in hostilities.

The statement added that "since the beginning of October 2023, over 100 children have been killed, with more than half of these deaths occurring in the past week alone, according to the Ministry of Public Health. UNICEF estimates more than 300,00 children have been displaced from their homes. Displaced families do not have enough access to water, food, blankets, medicine, and other essential supplies. These children are living in a nightmare, grappling with fear, anxiety, destruction and death trauma that could have lifelong consequences."

"The escalation in hostilities is catastrophic for all children in Lebanon. It has instilled an unimaginable fear in their lives as they are surrounded by uncertainty and violence. Countless children remain in great danger, exposed to ongoing attacks, forced displacement and unable to rely on an overstretched and under-sourced healthcare system", UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Edouard Beigbeder said.

In the past week, UNICEF has significantly scaled up its operations to address the immediate needs of children and families affected by this crisis, but the scale and pace of need in Lebanon are overwhelming, the statement said, adding that UNICEF is urgently appealing to the international community to mobilize humanitarian support and ensure that supply routes into Lebanon remain open, allowing for the rapid and safe delivery of essential supplies to children in need.