Two London Teens In Hospital After Suspected Acid Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: A suspected acid attack at a London school left two teenagers in hospital Tuesday, one with potentially life-changing injuries, said.

Three people in total were when a substance was thrown at students and a staff member on Monday afternoon.

"Tests of the substance are ongoing. At this stage officers believe it to be acidic," London police said in a statement, which noted a 14-year-old girl's injuries "may potentially be life-changing".

"Urgent enquiries are under way to identify and arrest those responsible."

A 16-year-old boy, whose injuries were not life-changing, was also in hospital, after the incident at the Westminster Academy school.

The third victim, a woman aged 27, was discharged from hospital after suffering injuries not said to be life-changing.

Britain has battled back against attacks involving corrosive substances such as acid after they spiked in the middle of the last decade, and saw incidents decline until a resurgence in 2022.

And the attacks returned to the spotlight this year after an attack on a woman and her two young daughters in London.

Teenage violence in the British capital, especially knife crime and also shootings, has also been a persistent problem.

In July, a 15-year-old boy was found fatally shot in a park near the scene of Monday's incident.

The Westminster Academy site was closed on Tuesday.

A statement on its website, which did not mention the attack, said students were learning online.

In its statement, police said "a number of crime scenes" were in place.

The force said various emergency services had responded after police were alerted on Monday afternoon. Two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling unwell, it added.