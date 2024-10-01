Genh2 Participates In Nationwide Events To Celebrate National Hydrogen And Fuel Cell Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GenH2

Company to Educate Public About Liquid Hydrogen's Roll in Advanced Clean Energy

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company will participate in a number of events across the country in recognition of National Hydrogen and Cell Day. Scientists and engineers celebrate Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day on October 8 each year, aptly chosen for the atomic weight of hydrogen (1.008). According to the Department of Energy, Hydrogen and fuel cells can be used in multiple sectors for space programs, transportation, stationary power, and industrial applications. The first National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day was celebrated in 2015.GenH2, a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, consists of a team of former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience in researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Since 2020, the company has been creating solutions to allow for the safe liquefaction, zero-loss storage and transfer of liquid hydrogen.Over the next few months, GenH2 will participate in the following events:APTA TRANSform Conference: For the first time ever, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform Conference, which is the flagship event for transportation professionals, will conclude with a full-day Innovation Summit in Anaheim, California. On October 2, the summit will feature public transportation leaders, fostering an environment of collaborative problem-solving and idea exchange. GenH2 will participate in the summit, which features presentations, interactive workshops, and company leaders will facilitate discussions.Colorado Hydrogen Day: Sponsored by the Colorado Hydrogen Network, the first Colorado Hydrogen Day will be celebrated on Sunday, October 6, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will give the public, media, legislators, and state officials a chance to see first-hand the progress that has been made in Colorado to deploy the hydrogen ecosystem. Attendees will be treated to an outdoor display of hydrogen electric cars, trucks and a mobile hydrogen fueler – all operating in Colorado today. GenH2 will exhibit alongside of companies like Nikola, NREL and more.World Space Week Expo: This event, being held on October 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, will bring together NASA's space and industry partners to celebrate“Space and Climate Change.” World Space Week programs are held in over 90 countries featuring hundreds of education-related activities for teachers and students. GenH2 will give a presentation and have a booth at the event that will demonstrate how hydrogen is key for both the space and aviation industries.Clean Buses US: Global Mass Transit is organizing its fourth conference on 'Clean Buses US' on November 19-20, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. The mission of the conference is to discuss the federal government's funding, policies and programs for zero emission bus deployment, best practices, optimal strategy to transition to a clean fleet, recent developments, challenges in large-scale deployments and scaling up infrastructure, and more. GenH2 is a sponsor of the event and will present a program on November 19 on the topic of hydrogen.About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer of hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at

