JOHN LUKE Announces Promotion Of Felipe Lopera To Art Director Amidst Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Art Director with Founder

JOHN LUKE, a branding agency specializing in B2B, AdTech, and MarTech brands, is excited to announce the of Felipe Lopera to Art Director.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JOHN LUKE , a branding agency specializing in B2B , AdTech, and MarTech brands, is excited to announce the promotion of Felipe Lopera to Art Director. Felipe has been an integral part of the company's creative success, driving innovative and strategic branding efforts for clients in the fast-evolving tech landscape.Over the past two years, JOHN LUKE has doubled its team size, a clear indicator of the firm's rapid growth and commitment to serving B2B, AdTech, and MarTech companies with best-in-class creative services. As the agency continues to scale, Felipe's promotion comes at a crucial time, positioning him as a key player in shaping the future of the firm's creative direction.“Felipe has been instrumental in helping our clients stand out in a highly competitive market,” said Mr. Laube, CEO of JOHN LUKE.“His vision, leadership, and passion for design have elevated our projects to new heights, and I'm excited to see where he will take us as Art Director.”Felipe Lopera brings years of experience in creative direction and branding, having previously worked with FOCO Studio, where he led key visual identity projects and UI/UX design initiatives. His unique blend of strategic thinking and artistic flair has made him a vital contributor to JOHN LUKE's success.As JOHN LUKE continues its mission of delivering transformative branding solutions for B2B, AdTech, and MarTech brands, Felipe's new role will further cement the agency's reputation for excellence and creativity.About JOHN LUKEJOHN LUKE is a leading branding agency focused on helping B2B, AdTech, and MarTech companies build strong brand identities and scale their growth. With a diverse and talented team, JOHN LUKE delivers creative solutions that empower brands to thrive in their markets. For more information, visit johnluke.For media inquiries, please contact:John-Luke LaubeJOHN LUKE1141 Willoughby Ave #9aBrooklyn, NY 11237

John Luke Laube

John Luke Inc

+1 9175534105

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.