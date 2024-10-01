The Federal Reserve's Flexible Monetary Policy, According To Jerome Powell

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Antonio Ernesto Di Giacomo - Senior Market Analyst at XS.

The United States Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, made it clear in his latest that the institution's monetary policy will not follow a rigid course. Instead of adhering to a predetermined plan, Powell emphasized that the Fed will assess economic data at each meeting to adjust its stance. Based on flexibility, this strategy aims to ensure that decisions align with economic progress and market needs at any given time.

One of the key points in Powell's statement was the Fed's approach toward a more neutral stance on interest rates. While expansive monetary policies, with low interest rates to stimulate the economy, have been implemented in the past, the chairman indicated that as long as economic indicators continue to improve, interest rate cuts will proceed towards more balanced levels. This approach seeks to maintain sustainable economic growth without triggering overheating.

Powell also addressed concerns about the gap between gross domestic income (GDI) and gross domestic product (GDP), which had caused uncertainty in previous periods. According to the Fed's chairman, this gap has significantly narrowed, thereby reducing the risks the economy could face in the short and medium term. This significant observation reflects excellent stability in the country's leading macroeconomic indicators.

Despite the cuts in interest rates, the U.S. labor market continues to show strength. Powell emphasized that despite initial concerns about possible weakening of employment due to looser monetary policy, labor market indicators have remained positive. Job creation and the low unemployment rate continue to provide a solid foundation for economic growth.

Finally, Powell highlighted that inflation is nearing the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve, representing a significant step toward economic stability. Controlling inflation is crucial to prevent economic growth from being eroded by rising prices. Approaching the 2% target reflects proper management by the Fed, aiming for moderate and predictable inflation.

In conclusion, Jerome Powell's statements have generated optimism in financial markets, boosting the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq. The flexible monetary policy and the Federal Reserve's willingness to adjust its decisions based on current economic data instill confidence in the U.S. economy's ability to adapt to potential future challenges. With a strong labor market, reduced risks, and controlled inflation, the Fed seems to be on the right path to ensuring economic stability.

