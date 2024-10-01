Springboard Enterprises Announces Honorees For The 2024 Annual Awards Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Springboard Enterprises , the leading accelerator for women entrepreneurs, is hosting its 16th Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at the iconic MarketSite in New York City. The event will bring together leaders, investors, and a global community of entrepreneurs to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of Springboard companies and raise funds to support the next generation of innovative women founders and leaders.This year's honorees include:Champion of the Year: Shelley Zalis, CEO & Founder of The Female QuotientKnown as the“Chief Troublemaker,” Shelley Zalis is an inspiration for women in the workplace. Zalis is an internationally recognized advocate for women's visibility and equality in business. As the founder of Online Testing Exchange, she pioneered online research, which led to an $80 million sale to Ipsos. In 2015, Zalis founded The Female Quotient, an equality services company that provides thought leadership platforms to women and develops solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gaps at work.“It's my greatest pleasure to be honored by Springboard for our efforts at the Female Quotient. When the World Economic Forum says it'll take 131 years to close their gender gap, we say we can flip it in five. We see the greatest effort is collaboration - we call it power of the pack. A woman alone has power, collectively we have impact, but we go further and faster together!Springboard is the center of the ecosystem. They bring together founders, funders, supporters, scientists, and they are the nucleus of that entire ecosystem.” - Shelley Zalis, CEO & Founder of The Female QuotientEntrepreneur of the Year: Neha Sampat, CEO & Founder of ContentstackNeha Sampat is a three-time tech founder and a passionate advocate for diversity in the tech industry. Under her leadership, Contentstack has raised $169M in venture funding and grown to nearly 500 employees. Neha previously founded and led digital transformation consultancy Raw Engineering and digital experience Platform Built, which was acquired by Software AG. Neha is a relentless advocate for building great places to work and achieving equity in tech.“The support and encouragement I received from Springboard was instrumental in my entrepreneurial journey. Experts listened to my business challenges, provided guidance, and pushed me to think differently. I've now founded three companies and built Contentstack to nearly 500 employees, raised $169M in venture funding, and worked with the world's best brands to empower their digital experiences.” - Neha Sampat, CEO & Founder of ContentstackInvestor of the Year: DBL Partners, Co-Founded by Nancy Pfund and Ira EhrenpreisDBL Partners invests in diverse leadership, with women leading one-third of their 70+ portfolio companies. DBL's portfolio includes industry-shaping companies like The RealReal, Andela, and Revolution Foods. The firm is dedicated to fostering impactful, sustainable change through innovative leadership and strategic investments.“We are deeply honored to be named Springboard Enterprises' Investor of the Year. At DBL Partners, we've always believed that financial returns and positive social, economic and environmental impact go hand in hand. With 43% of our current fund invested in women-led businesses, we're proud to support innovators tackling our most pressing climate and social challenges.” - Nancy Pfund, Founder and Managing Partner of DBL Partners“Our inclusive investment approach has truly been one of the key cornerstones of the firm's success. This award is as much an honor for DBL as it is for the countless successful women entrepreneurs and executives with whom we've had the privilege of partnering over many years.” -Ira Ehrenpreis, Founder and Managing Partner of DBL PartnersThe Annual Awards Gala is not just a celebration, it is also a fundraising event for Springboard Enterprises. Funds raised during the evening will directly support Springboard's ongoing efforts to accelerate the growth of women-led businesses and create opportunities for future generations of women entrepreneurs. The gala reaffirms Springboard's commitment to a future where women's contributions to innovation, leadership, and business success knows no limitations.Join us for a memorable evening on October 22, 2024, and be part of the movement to foster a more inclusive, innovative business landscape.For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the event, please visit: event/springboard-gala-2024/

