Alzchem Group AG set to join the SDAX on October 2, 2024

Alzchem Group AG set to join the SDAX on October

2, 2024 Trostberg, October 1, 2024 – Alzchem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading position in selected niche markets, will be included in the SDAX selection for the first time on October 2, 2024. This makes Alzchem one of the 160 largest and most liquid listed companies in Germany in terms of the market capitalization of its free float. Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG:“The inclusion in the SDAX is the result of our positive and consistent business development in recent years. At the same time, this milestone also proves that our growth strategy is the right one. With this strategy, we want to seamlessly continue our success story and further expand both the interest in our share and our capital market presence.”

About Alzchem Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem offers answers to various global developments such as climate change, population growth and increasing life expectancy. We deliver solutions through brands and products of the highest quality and through a sustainable vision to help shape global developments. The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG's broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments. The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

