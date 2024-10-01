R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

R&S Group warrants converted by 79% 1 October 2024 – R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today provides an update on the conversion status of its redeemable warrants which are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker RSGW. The group is pleased to inform that a total of 5,294,098 warrants, corresponding to 79% of the total, have been exercised and converted into 5,294,098 RSGN registered shares as of 30 September 2024. These conversions strengthen R&S Group's equity and liquidity by around CHF 60.8 million, hence improving the net financial debt position. The higher number of shares outstanding also increases the free float. As a result of the conversions, the number of shares outstanding currently totals 35,951,019. At yesterday's closing price, the market capitalization of R&S Group thus amounts to CHF 694 million.

Calendar 31 October 2024 Capital Markets Day 6 March 2025 Trading Update 15 April 2025 Release of full-year results 14 May 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's (“R&S Group”, the“company”) operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European and export markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at .

