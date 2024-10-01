Techmediabreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) Completes Merger And Business Combination With Progressive Care Inc.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global provider, today announced the completion of the proposed Merger Agreement and Plan Reorganization with Progressive Care Inc., a controlled subsidiary of the company, following shareholder approvals. Pursuant to this merger and business combination, Progressive Care has become a wholly owned subsidiary of NextPlat. As a result, Progressive Care's common stock no longer trades on the OTCQB exchange, effective October 1, 2024.

“The completion of our merger and business combination with Progressive Care creates a unified company focused on generating continued growth in large domestic and global markets for healthcare services, technology and personal health and wellness. Through the first half of 2024, each of our business operations have successfully generated strong top-line growth and steadily improving operational performance, and through elimination of redundancies, business integration and the launch of new products planned throughout next year, we expect to produce continued improvements in our consolidated financial performance,” said

Charles M. Fernandez, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextPlat.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in

the United States

through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

