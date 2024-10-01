Hempnewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), Subsidiary Announce 'Milestone' Expansion Of Sports Wagering Product Suite

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading developer, licensor and global operator of gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, is expanding the product lineup of subsidiary, Meridianbet. According to the announcement, the expansion includes an estimated 170 new games with more than 2,000 additional betting selections per each match. The expansion is“powered by GMGI's proprietary software developed by its Meridianbet subsidiary,” the company noted.

“This expansion of our Meridianbet special offering represents a significant milestone in our product-development strategy,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman in the press release.“By leveraging our proprietary software capabilities, we've been able to create a more diverse and engaging betting experience for our users. We believe this enhancement will not only attract new customers but also increase the lifetime value of our existing user base, ultimately driving long-term shareholder value.”

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings' competitions, and its B2C division operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter skill-based tournaments and win prizes. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law. Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. For more information about the company, visit .

