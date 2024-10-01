(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) is spotlighted in a recent article discussing the rising urgent demand for safer, nonaddictive pain-management options. According to the article, Tonix is“developing an innovative solution that could reshape chronic pain treatment”; the company's proprietary solution features TNX-102 SL, a nonopioid investigational drug targeting fibromyalgia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted the drug Fast Track designation, reinforcing the“critical need for new treatments in chronic pain management.”

The article notes that the market is ready for nonopioid pain solutions and explains the push for nonaddictive painkillers that navigate the complex world of pain. According to the post, Tonix is

nearing the submission

of its new drug application (“NDA”) for TNX-102 SL. The company anticipates submitting the application this month, along with requesting a Priority Review, which would expedite the regulatory process and bring the treatment to market sooner.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming therapies for pain management and modernizing solutions for public health challenges. Tonix's development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, and its

priority is to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) this month for TNX-102 SL, a product candidate for which two statistically significant phase 3 studies have been completed for the management of fibromyalgia. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat acute stress reaction. Tonix recently announced the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) awarded it a contract for up to $34 million over five years in an Other Transaction Agreement (“OTA”) to develop TNX-4200, small molecule broad-spectrum antiviral agents targeting CD45 for the prevention or treatment of infections to improve the medical readiness of military personnel in biological threat environments. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, Maryland, which is instrumental in progressing this development. Tonix Medicines, the company's commercial subsidiary, markets Zembrace(R)

SymTouch(R) (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra(R)(sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. For more information about the company, please visit .

