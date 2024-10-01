Taco Bell Exec Jamie Harrison Shows The Power Of Nurturing Talent And Fostering A Culture Of Innovation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on QSR

Nothing motivates Jamie Harrison more than perfecting Taco Bell's team member experience, which includes over 260,000 employees. As a restaurant veteran who started as a frontline worker three decades ago, she's passionate about unlocking opportunities for others to do the same.

After spending five years at Yum! Brands as Pizza Hut's chief people officer, Harrison stepped into a new role as VP of human resources for Taco Bell in May. A longtime admirer of Taco Bell's rebellious and creative spirit, she jumped at the chance to explore what makes the brand magical for both team members and guests.

Continue reading here.