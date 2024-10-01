The United Family Donates $500,000 Through 33Rd Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, Helps 25 Non-Profit Organizations

(MENAFN- 3BL) The United Family of Albertsons Companies and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 25 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) tournament, which took place on August 25 and 26. Since its inception in the early nineties, the JPCC golf has raised more than $6,500,000 for non-profit organizations across Texas and New Mexico.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this event continues to be a core part of United's charitable work thanks to the generosity of the company's vendor partners. He said this tournament remains special because of the funds' impact on communities across The United Family's trade area.

“Making a positive impact on our communities is at the heart of our mission and, after all these years, the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be a major part of that,” Hopper said.“The non-profit organizations, including The United Way, who benefit from this tournament do an outstanding job of improving our communities. We know these funds will greatly impact the thousands of people they serve.”

Named in honor of Jacky Pierce, the longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, the tournament remains a place for charitable giving, fellowship, and community.

See original article at The United Family and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .