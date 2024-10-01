Amir Congratulates New Prime Minister Of Japan
10/1/2024 2:00:19 PM
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Shigeru Ishiba on becoming the new Prime Minister of Japan, wishing him success and further development and growth of relations between the two countries.
