عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Congratulates New Prime Minister Of Japan

Amir Congratulates New Prime Minister Of Japan


10/1/2024 2:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Shigeru Ishiba on becoming the new Prime Minister of Japan, wishing him success and further development and growth of relations between the two countries.

MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108735823


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search