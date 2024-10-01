Jacksonville University Makes Historic Debut On Forbes' Top 500 Colleges List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

For the first time in its history, Jacksonville University has been named one of America's Top 500 Colleges by Forbes, securing a notable ranking at #352 on the prestigious list. This achievement underscores the University's commitment to providing students with exceptional educational and career opportunities while maintaining affordability and reducing student debt.

Forbes' annual ranking highlights that excel in producing successful, high-earning graduates from all economic backgrounds. Jacksonville University's inclusion on the list for the first time is a testament to its growing reputation for delivering quality education that leads to meaningful career outcomes. The ranking emphasizes student success across multiple areas, including post-graduate earnings, low student debt and economic diversity.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition from Forbes. It reflects our dedication to ensure students receive a transformative education," said Tim Cost, president of Jacksonville University. "We work hard to be responsive to the evolving needs of students and markets and as a result, we're always moving with pace to create new opportunities and partnerships that prepare students to be successful, well-rounded, global citizens."

Forbes evaluates colleges based on 14 metrics, including graduation rates, post-graduate salaries, student debt and alumni influence. The annual list shines a spotlight on colleges that not only offer academic excellence but also provide a strong return on investment, equipping graduates for lifelong success.

In addition to its recognition in Forbes, Jacksonville University recently received its sixth consecutive recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Regional University in the South, with accolades as a Best Value School and Best College for Veterans. JU was also recently recognized as a 2024 Best Places to Work by the Jacksonville Business Journal and a 2024 Best Online Colleges Programs by Research, building off of its highest rankings in school history.

The Forbes ranking reflects Jacksonville University's continued rise as a destination for students seeking an intimate learning environment with world-class academic programs. The university is renowned for its personalized approach to education, small class sizes and a focus on real-world, experiential learning that prepare students for leadership roles in their chosen fields.

As Northeast Florida's premier private institution of higher education, Jacksonville University is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South. Founded in 1934, the university offers more than 100 majors, minors and programs, including in-demand degrees in Nursing, Business, Law, Marine Science, Engineering, Finance and Psychology, as well as those in the highly specialized fields of Aviation, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Film, Animation and Healthcare Administration. With its five colleges, 11 schools and four institutes, Jacksonville University's 235-acre riverfront campus is minutes from downtown and beautiful area beaches.

