Ekaru Makes A Commitment To Secure Our World By Taking Action During Cybersecurity Awareness Month To Reduce Cyber Risk

At Ekaru, we empower Greater Boston businesses with security awareness to build resilience and protect what matters

Ekaru - Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion - 2024

Cybersecurity Awareness Month shines a spotlight on the growing role of cybersecurity, reminding us of its vital importance in protecting our digital world.

- Ann Westerheim, PhD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ekaru today announced its commitment to cybersecurity education by participating in the 21st Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world's foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and individuals committed to educating others about online safety.“Government policies and technology solutions can only go so far in defending against cyber threats. The key to staying safe online is strong security awareness. At Ekaru, we're dedicated to helping local businesses in the Greater Boston area build greater cyber resilience and protect what matters most.” Ann Westerheim, PhD, Ekaru, Author of“Cybersecurity for Main Street: Cyber Fit in 21 Days”From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined in our lives. Emerging technologies have many great benefits for society but with those new technologies come new opportunities for bad actors to disrupt our online activities at home, school or at work. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.Here are some fast facts about the state of cybersecurity awareness According to the National Cybersecurity Alliance 2023 Oh Behave! report:.84% of people considered online safety a priority.Only 38% of people use unique passwords for all their accounts.About a third of respondents began using a password manager after receiving cyber training.79% of respondents were familiar with multifactor authentication. 70% of those who have heard of MFA security measure know how to use it.Only 36% of people always install software updates when they become available.69% of people express confidence in their ability to identify phishing attempts 51% of Americans actively report cybercrimes, particularly instances of phishing.The theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, which encourages all of us to take four easy steps each day to ensure our online safety:.Understand the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use..Turn on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks..Recognize and report phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today..Install updates on a regular basis and turn on automated updates.Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safe and more secure online. Ekaru is proud to support this critically important online safety awareness and education initiative, led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how to participate, visit cisa/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ .About EkaruEkaru ( ) provides a full range of Cybersecurity, Data Protection, and general IT services to small businesses in the greater Boston area. We have worked with businesses across many industries: medical offices, law firms, accounting firms, marketing firms, technology firms, non-profits, and more. We're on a mission to provide enterprise class technology service to small businesses with responsive, knowledgeable, local service. "Best tech company for small companies - much appreciated, what you do for us" "Great service, extraordinary expertise" "Always there to help and protect! Thanks!" "Helpful with impossible regulations and impossible computers" "Outstanding responsiveness, attitude + professional work"About Cybersecurity Awareness MonthCybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

