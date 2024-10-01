Edwin Black's Global Commemoration Event Marks One-Year Anniversary Of October 7, 2023 Hamas Attacks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Holocaust chronicler, Israel historian and Jewish experience expert, Edwin Black drew a premiere panel to discuss the devastating Hamas attack on Israel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edwin Black Hosts The Global October 7th Commemoration

Who: Historian and award-winning author Edwin Black will lead the commemoration, joined by distinguished voices from across the world, including Danny Danon, Malcolm Hoenlein, Jonathan Greenblatt, Roz Rothstein, and Sarah Stern. Together, they will offer a global perspective on the profound and ongoing impact of the Hamas attacks.

What: An international event marking the one-year anniversary of the brutal Hamas attacks that shocked the world. The commemoration will reflect on the terror, murder, and atrocities committed against Israelis, particularly Jews who had offered their friendship and goodwill. The discussion will also address the ongoing propaganda war, the rise in anti-Semitic incidents, and the continued global debate surrounding Israel's right to defend itself.

Where: Rayburn House Office Building, #2075, Washington, DC

When: 11:00 AM EDT, October 7, 2024

Why:

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and their allies launched violent attacks that included murder, rape, and terror, often targeting women, men, toddlers, and infants. The global community gathers a year later to ensure that these horrors are not forgotten and to reaffirm Israel's right to exist and defend itself. Although Israel's response initially garnered global support, Hamas quickly turned the tide of public opinion, escalating tensions worldwide. Jewish communities have since faced growing hostility, with pro-Palestinian protests disrupting cities and campuses, leading to a rise in anti-Semitism, discrimination, vandalism, and violence.

This event aims to ensure that these truths are acknowledged, remembered, and addressed to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

About Edwin Black:

Edwin Black is a New York Times bestselling author and an internationally renowned historian, recognized for his works on human rights, genocide, and historical investigations. With 215 editions of his books published in 20 languages and in 190 countries, Black's extensive body of work has profoundly impacted global discourse on social justice. He is a 14-time Pulitzer Prize nominee and the host of The Edwin Black Show, a podcast that delves into the pressing social issues of our time.

Black's most celebrated books, including IBM and the Holocaust, War Against the Weak, and The Farhud, have earned acclaim and are in development for film adaptation. He currently serves as the first scholar-in-residence for the International March of the Living at Auschwitz.

Edwin and a host of leading voices worldwide commemorate the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

