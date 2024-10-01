In Memoriam Of Dr. David Porritt, Chief Strategy Officer Of Productive Dentist Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Productive Academy

Dr. David Porritt

A 35-year Veteran in the Profession Leaves Behind a Legacy of Innovation, Leadership, and Dedication to Improving the Lives of Dentists and Their Teams

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. David Porritt, Chief Strategy Officer of Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) . Dr. Porritt passed away on the morning of September 30, 2024, leaving a legacy in the dental profession, where he dedicated more than 35 years to strategic leadership, business development, and doctor advocacy for career and life satisfaction.Dr. Porritt joined Productive Dentist Academy in May 2022. His strategic vision, leadership, and passion for the dental community, empowered dentists to make informed business choices, reignite their passion for dentistry, and attain financial independence on their own terms.Throughout his career, David has held pivotal roles, including founder and president of DSP Capital Partners, a consultancy supporting startups and growing companies in the dental sector, and president/CEO of Comprehensive Finance, a company offering patient financing and revenue cycle management solutions. He also served as President of National Network Companies, which provided digital continuing education to the dental and laboratory fields.David's passion for dentistry began as Co-Founder and Director of Summit Dental Study Group, where he was inspired by his mentors, Dr. John Kois, Dr. Gerard Chiche, and Dr. Ray Kubisch, to provide quality live, hands-on continuing education for dental professionals. His dedication to the dental community was unmatched, and he consistently demonstrated his commitment to helping dentists succeed in an evolving, consolidating profession. David held a DBA, MBA, and BS in Business Administration, further contributing to his expertise in delivering sustainable business solutions.David's impact on the dental profession will continue to be felt by those who had the privilege to work with him. His vision and dedication have shaped the future of countless dental practices and professionals.Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Dr. Porritt's absence will be deeply felt, but his contributions and influence will remain a guiding force within Productive Dentist Academy and beyond.For those who wish to honor Dr. Porritt's memory, updates on memorial services, and an opportunity to share your thoughts, memories, or condolences with Dr. Porritt's family can be found at /remembering-david-porritt/ . Your messages will be deeply cherished as we celebrate David's life and legacy.About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email ..., or visit .

