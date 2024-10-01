CEC Appoints Daniel Williams As CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founder Ray Waddell transitions to Chairman as Leadership Team Expands

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Facilities Group ("CEC"), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and design, installation and maintenance services, today announced the appointment of Daniel Williams as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2024. Founder Ray Waddell will transition to the role of Chairman and maintain an active role as the Company continues its strategic expansion across the U.S., building on its reputation as a premier specialty contractor in Texas.

Daniel Williams (left) and Ray Waddell (right)

"Today marks an exciting chapter in CEC's journey," said Waddell. "We've grown rapidly over our fifteen-year history while maintaining our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions across various markets. As we expand nationally, we remain dedicated to upholding the culture that defines our success. I am proud of what we've achieved and am confident that Daniel Williams will lead CEC to new heights. His leadership, experience, and strategic insights have been invaluable to me and CEC, and I look forward to working closely with him as we execute our vision."

Williams, a member of CEC's advisory board, brings over a decade of leadership experience as the former CEO of a leading oilfield services company, where he drove significant growth and transformation. His expertise in managing multi-region operations and mission-critical services aligns closely with CEC's strategic goals. In addition to his operational experience, Williams spent his early career as a private equity investor and investment banker. His background in deal structuring and mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental in executing CEC's strategy of targeted acquisitions.

"I'm honored and excited to lead CEC during such a pivotal time in its evolution," said Williams. "CEC's reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative services has positioned the company as a leader in the industry. I look forward to working with our talented team to continue driving growth, expanding into new markets, and building on the strong foundation that Ray and the team have created."

Williams holds a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About CEC Facilities Group

CEC Facilities Group is a leading specialty contractor providing comprehensive electrical, mechanical, and technology design, installation and maintenance services. Based in Irving, Texas, CEC serves clients across a range of industries, including semiconductors, data centers, commercial facilities, and industrial complexes. With a focus on innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction, CEC delivers solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

