Easterseals Will Host Uncorked & Crafted At Terrain Gardens In Devon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 15th, at the Terrain Gardens in Devon, Easterseals will host the Third Annual Uncorked and Crafted event to benefit local services for children with disabilities. The evening will feature a wine and whiskey tasting paired with a tasting menu featuring locally sourced ingredients surrounded by Terrain's iconic lavish, yet rustic décor.

Guests, including Easterseals President's Council members, recognized for their generous personal giving of $1,000 or more, and corporate partners, can participate in a wine raffle featuring an array of wines including premium bottles. The evening will also feature a silent auction, which will include a variety of packages including local artists, apparel from Nic + Zoe, and experience packages ranging from extreme driving to Caribbean vacations. All money raised will support local programs and services for children with disabilities and their families. Easterseals not only provides critical services but is also leading the way to access, equity and inclusion for all. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available learn more at .

Easterseals mission is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people's lives every day. Locally, Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania serves Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in an effort to maximize the independence of children and adults with disabilities.

Program and services include, but are not limited to, Approved Private School, Early Intervention, physical, occupational and speech therapies and assistive technology.

Last year Easterseals served over 7,000 local individuals by providing direct quality services for individuals with disabilities. For more information visit

SOURCE Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania

