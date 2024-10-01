S&T BANCORP TO HOST THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a call detailing the company's third

quarter 2024 will be held live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October

17, 2024. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen. S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its third quarter earnings before the opens on Thursday, October

17, 2024.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October

17, 2024 Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage (stbancorp ) How: Live and replay webcast over the internet

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp for 12 months.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to [email protected]. Also, participants who log into the webcast will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, October

17, 2024,

at .



About S &T Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp

or stbank .

Instagram

and LinkedIn .

