S&T BANCORP TO HOST THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Date
10/1/2024 1:16:35 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's third
quarter 2024 earnings will be held live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October
17, 2024. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October
17, 2024.
|
PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:
|
What:
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October
17, 2024
|
Where:
|
S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage (stbancorp )
|
How:
|
Live and replay webcast over the internet
After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp for 12 months.
To Ask Questions:
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to [email protected]. Also, participants who log into the webcast will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, October
17, 2024,
at .
About S &T Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp
or stbank . Follow us on Facebook ,
Instagram
and LinkedIn .
SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108735758
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.