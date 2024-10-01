Wireless Gigabit Market Global Forecast Report To 2029, With Case Studies Of Qualcomm, Harman, Peraso Technologies, Cisco, Wilocity, Netgear And HP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Gigabit SoC, Module, IEEE 802.11AD, IEEE 57-71 GHz, Router, Access Point, Docking Station, Backhaul Station, Adapter, AR/VR, Multimedia Streaming, Wall, Biometric, Smart City, Gesture Control - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to offering.

The global Wireless Gigabit market is expected to be valued at USD 66.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 138.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2029. The increasing adoption of high-speed internet is one of the growth drivers for the Wireless gigabit market. With the proliferation of IoT devices and smart city initiatives, the adoption of wireless connectivity technologies is rising. The technology is used for high-bandwidth applications in smart cities, video streaming, and more.

Wireless gigabit market for module offering to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Wireless gigabit market for module offerings is expected to grow at a CAGR rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the WiGig module's ability to quickly adapt to different devices and applications and support a range of use cases, including wireless docking and high-speed data transfer. The WiGig modules help reduce overall product costs by eliminating the need for other components. Moreover, the increasing adoption of smart devices requiring high-speed, low-latency connectivity drives the demand for WiGig modules.

Wireless gigabit market for network infrastructure devices to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

During the forecast period, network infrastructure device products are expected to dominate the wireless gigabit market. This growth is attributed to the exponential increase in data traffic driven by HD video streaming, online gaming, and IoT. These applications require high-speed connectivity to reduce latency and provide a quality experience. Additionally, the increasing development of smart cities requires robust and high-speed wireless networks for various applications. WiGig technology's ability to provide wireless network connectivity helps effectively manage multiple applications in smart cities.

Consumer electronics end user in Wireless gigabit market to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Consumer electronics in the Wireless gigabit market are projected to hold the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising consumption of definition media such as online gaming and video streaming. Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones and laptops fuels the adoption of advanced wireless technologies such as WiGig. Also, the adoption of AR/VR devices requires high-speed and low-latency connections, enabling the growth of the WiGig market.

Wireless gigabit market for Europe to account for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Wireless gigabit market in Europe is expected to hold the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the expansion of smart cities across Europe, which requires high-speed wireless communication. Additionally, European companies are undergoing digital transformation to improve productivity and adopt cloud infrastructure, leading to the demand for advanced wireless communication, such as WiGig. Also, the significant investment in expanding digital infrastructure promotes the adoption of WiGig technology.

Research Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Wireless gigabit market by Offering (SoC and Modules), Protocol (IEEE and IEEE Channel, Product (Display Devices and Network Infrastructure Devices), End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Railway, Automotive, Commercial, Other End Users) and Region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for HD video streaming, Increased adoption of AR/VR devices, Proliferation of smart devices, Rise in investment towards high-speed internet), restraints (High implementation costs, Data privacy and security concerns, Lack of Standardization and Interoperability), opportunities (Rising deployment of 5G networks, Increasing prevalence of smart city initiatives, Increasing investments in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication), and challenges (Rapid change in technology landscape, Integration with legacy systems) influencing the growth of the Wireless gigabit market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Wireless gigabit market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Wireless gigabit market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Wireless gigabit market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the Wireless gigabit market, such as Peraso Technologies Inc. (US), Tensorcom, Inc. (US), Sivers Semiconductors AB (Sweden), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Qualcomm (US). Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $66.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $138.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights



Attractive Opportunities for Players in Wireless Gigabit Market

Wireless Gigabit Market in Asia-Pacific, by Country and End-user

Wireless Gigabit Market in North America, by Country Global Wireless Gigabit Market, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Demand for High-Definition Content

Surging Adoption of AR/VR Devices

Increasing Demand for Smart Devices Growing Investments in High-Speed Internet

Restraints



High Deployment Costs

Data Privacy and Security Concerns Interoperability Issues due to Lack of Standard Protocols

Opportunities



Rising Deployment of 5G Networks

Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects Emergence of Smart and Connected Vehicles

Challenges



Obsolescence of Older Technologies due to Constant Technological Advancements Complexities Associated with Integration of Wigig Technology with Existing and Legacy Systems

Case Study Analysis



Dell Partnered with Qualcomm to Integrate Wigig Technology into Its Laptops and Docking Stations

Harman Partnered with Peraso Technologies to Integrate Wigig Technology into In-Car Infotainment Systems

Cisco Partnered with Peraso Technologies to Integrate Wigig Technology into Their Wireless Infrastructure Solutions

HP Collaborated with Wilocity to Incorporate Wigig Technology into Its Elitebook Series of Laptops Netgear Collaborated with Qualcomm to Develop Nighthawk X10 Ad7200 Smart Wi-Fi Router

Use Cases of Wireless Gigabit Technology



Multimedia Streaming

Online Gaming

Wireless Docking

Biometric Authentication

Gesture Control & Proximity Sensing

AR/VR Devices Smart Cities

Wireless Gigabit Market, by Channel



57-59 Ghz:High-Speed Data Demands in VR/AR and Wireless Connectivity to Fuel Market Growth

59-61 Ghz: Increasing Demand for High-Capacity Wireless Backhaul and Secure Networks to Foster Market Growth

61-63 Ghz: High Flexibility and Efficiency due to Minimized Cabling to Boost Demand 63-65 Ghz: Surging Demand for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems to Accelerate Market Growth

Wireless Gigabit Market, by Protocol



Ieee 802.11 Ad: High-Speed Data Transfer for Ultra-Hd Streaming and VR to Drive Market Ieee 802.11 Ay: Extended Range and Enhanced Connectivity to Propel Market Growth



Wireless Gigabit Market, by Product



Display Devices: Growing Demand for High-Speed Video Streaming and Remote Work to Drive Adoption

Network Infrastructure Devices



Network Routers & Access Points: Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet and Data Services to Drive Market



Network Adapters: Escalating Adoption of IoT and Smart Home Technologies to Accelerate Market Growth



Backhaul Stations: Surging Demand for High-Speed and Low-Latency Connectivity to Fuel Market Growth Docking Stations: Elevating Need for Laptops and Mobile Devices to Boost Demand

Wireless Gigabit Market, by Offering



SOC: Rising Demand for Efficient and High-Performance Wireless Communication to Fuel Market Growth Module: Pressing Need for Rapid, High-Bandwidth Wireless Connections to Foster Market Growth

Wireless Gigabit Market, by End-user



Telecom: Growing Data Traffic and Demand for High-Speed Connectivity to Propel Market

Consumer Electronics: Rapid Adoption of Smart Devices to Accelerate Market Growth

Automotive: Rising Demand for V2X Communication to Augment Market Growth

Commercial: Shift Toward Digital Banking and Advanced Financial Services to Boost Demand Railway: Adoption of Smart Technologies to Enhance Efficiency, Safety, and Passenger Experience to Fuel Market Growth

Wireless Gigabit Market, by Region



US: Surging Demand for High-Speed, Low-Latency Wireless Connectivity to Fuel Market Growth

Canada: Government-Led Remote and Rural Connectivity Projects to Foster Market Growth

Mexico: Rapid Expansion of Data Centers to Boost Demand

UK: Significant Funding to Support Enhancement of Digital Infrastructure to Spike Demand

Germany: Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing to Drive Market Growth

France: Government and Private Sector Investments to Boost Demand

Italy: High-Speed Broadband Networks and 5G Deployment to Foster Market Growth

China: Industrial and Consumer IoT Expansion to Drive Market

Japan: Robust Digital Infrastructure and Government Support to Fuel Market Growth

South Korea: Need for Robust Network Security Solutions to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Middle East: Increasing Number of Smart City Projects to Drive Market

South America: Growing Adoption of Advanced Wireless Connectivity Solutions to Support Market Growth Africa: Government Efforts to Expand Internet Access and Encourage Usage to Spur Demand

Company Profiles



Peraso Technologies Inc.

Sivers Semiconductors

Tensorcom, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Blu Wireless

Pharrowtech

Indie Semiconductor

Analog Devices, Inc.

Cambium Networks, Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Movandi Corporation

Pasternack

Jiangsu Creatcomm Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mikrotik

Common Networks, Inc.

Edgecore Networks

Airvine Scientific, Inc.

Wireless Excellence Limited

Laser 2000

Axxcss Wireless Solutions, Inc. Tachyon Networks

