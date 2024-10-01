Mspark Ignites Powerful New Branding And New Brand Promise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HELENA, Ala., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a direct and digital marketing company, announced today that it has launched new branding and a new brand promise, centered around driving guaranteed results with multichannel advertising solutions that reach rural consumers.



“We are making new, bolder commitments to our clients that our data-backed solutions will achieve the results they need-guaranteed,” CEO Rob Houghtlin said.“As several industries lean in to build strategies centered around rural America-such as the industry's focus on rural expansion-we will be right there to lean in with them and ensure performance.” he added.

Houghtlin's remarks reference the $42.5B in federal funding allocated to rural Broadband expansion,1 and another $9B to Rural 5G,2 both of which are sure to create a ripple effect across multiple industries, in addition to increased connectivity and buying power of rural consumers.

Mspark has a rich history of specializing in marketing campaigns that drive engagement with rural America, much of that associated with its bread and butter of printed direct mail. The new branding emphasizes how that isn't changing-direct mail is a rightful staple because of the proven results it continues to drive-backed by data-driven insights and amplified by targeted digital solutions with new guaranteed results. That type of commitment is essential for brands that need to have a confident approach to driving results with the rural consumer.

Visit mspark.com to explore the refreshed website, watch the brand video, read about the rural consumer value proposition, and learn more about the guarantee.

Mspark. You've Got Business Out Here.

About Mspark

Mspark, a direct marketing company with proven ROI, partners with 3,000+ clients to create measurable campaigns with guaranteed results . We do that by leveraging the most up-to-date, impactful consumer data insights across 32 million rural households in 7,100 zip codes to achieve measurable, consistent results . For 35+ years, we have served as a trusted partner for large national brands and small local businesses within the industries of restaurant, retail, telecom, home services, and more.

Mspark is headquartered in Helena, AL, and owned by Creekstone Capital Group partners David Merwin and John Ezell.

