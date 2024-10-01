Ambulatory Health Care Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Ambulatory Care Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ambulatory health care services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $3.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing demographics, healthcare policy changes, consumer preferences, cost containment, collaborative care models.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ambulatory health care services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift to value-based care, rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, telehealth expansion, patient empowerment, population health management.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Ambulatory Health Care Services Market

The increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market going forward. Communicable diseases are spread from one person to another and are caused by unhealthy behaviors and lifestyles. Patients suffering from various communicable and non-communicable diseases would require emergency care for immediate treatment, thus increasing the demand for the ambulatory healthcare service market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Share?

Key players in the market include Surgery Partners Inc., HCA Healthcare, Terveystalo Healthcare Oy, Aspen Healthcare Limited, AmSurg Corp., Symbion Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, IntegraMed America Inc., LHC Group Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., SCA Health, SurgCenter, Healthway Medical Group, Envision Healthcare, DaVita HealthCare, Community Health Systems Inc., Ascension Health, Encompass Health Corporation, Amedisys Inc., Select Medical Holdings Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., LifePoint Health Inc., Kindred Healthcare, IASIS Healthcare Corporation, Quorum Health Corporation, Covenant Surgical Partners Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Mednax Inc., TeamHealth Holdings Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Growth?

How Is The Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Primary Care Offices, Emergency Departments, Surgical Specialty, Diagnosis, Observation, Consultation, Treatment, Intervention, Rehabilitation Services, Medical Specialty

2) By Application: Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Plastic Surgery, Pain Management, Spinal Injections, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ambulatory Health Care Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Definition

Ambulatory healthcare services refer to an outpatient medical procedure carried outside the hospital or other facility by healthcare professionals. They are used for providing prevention services and basic medical procedures.

Ambulatory Health Care Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ambulatory health care services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ambulatory Health Care Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ambulatory health care services market size, ambulatory health care services market drivers and trends, ambulatory health care services market major players and ambulatory health care services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

