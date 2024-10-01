Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders It Is Investigating The Acquisition Of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) By Apax Partners LLP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the of Thoughtworks Holding, (NASDAQ: TWKS) by an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, which will purchase all of the outstanding shares of Thoughtworks common stock that they do not already own.



If you own shares of Thoughtworks, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr. or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) and its Shareholders?

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks announced a deal to be acquired by an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP in a take private transaction. According to the news release, Thoughtworks' board of directors approved the merger agreement for $4.40 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $1.75 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Robbins LLP is concerned that Thoughtworks' board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Next Steps : If you own shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) you have legal options. Contact us to learn more about your legal rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion in value for shareholders. To be notified if a class action against Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003

