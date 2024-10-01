BONNEY WATSON Announces President Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Laura Frampton Promoted to President of Washington's Oldest Business

Cameron Smock Retiring After 36 Years with the Organization

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BONNEY WATSON the funeral home and cemetery company that is Washington's oldest continually operating business, announced that Laura Frampton, previously Vice President of Operations, will ascend to the role of President of the 156-year-old firm. BONNEY WATSON also announced that current President and CEO Cameron Smock, who has served in the position for the last 17 years, will transition to the role of President Emeritus to provide support to Frampton.

"We are excited that Laura has accepted the challenge of leading BONNEY WATSON and have the utmost confidence in her ability to write the next chapter in our firm's long history. We are grateful for the 36 years that Cameron devoted our firm and to serving the Seattle community, including his 17-year tenure as President. Cameron's caring approach, passion and dedication will leave a lasting impact on our organization and the families we serve. We are particularly grateful that he mentored Laura to be his successor and has passed her the reins to carry forward his and BONNEY WATSON's legacy," said Greg Welch, Board Chair, BONNEY WATSON.

Frampton's appointment is effective October 1, 2024. Frampton joined BONNEY WATSON in 2018 overseeing its Care Center operations. Shortly after, she was promoted to Director of Operations overseeing all of BONNEY WATSON's funeral homes, crematory and cemetery operations. In recognition of the outstanding service she provided to the company and the community throughout the COVID pandemic, in 2023, Frampton was promoted to Vice President of Operations. Prior to BONNEY WATSON, Laura worked in the funeral and cemetery profession for eight years and as a certified nursing assistant before that. She sits on the board of the Washington Cemetery, Cremation, Funeral Association and End of Life Washington.

"In my new role as president, I am committed to bringing the same unwavering dedication and passion to BONNEY WATSON as the leaders that came before me. I'm deeply honored to be given the opportunity to build upon BONNEY WATSON's rich legacy and eager to lead us forward through these transformative times," said Frampton.

Smock, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, has been with BONNEY WATSON since 1988. He has helped families through some of the most challenging times in our nation's history, from the HIV/AIDS epidemic to most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. Deemed an "essential service," Smock led the organization through the challenges of supporting families with end-of-life rituals and memorials while under COVID-related restrictions. Under Smock's leadership, BONNEY WATSON embraced technology so more family members and friends could participate in a funeral, memorial or committal ceremony even when lockdowns and social distancing were in effect. Cameron also spearheaded the consolidation of BONNEY WATSON's headquarters from its traditional location on Capitol Hill to its cemetery operation in SeaTac.



"It has been an honor and privilege to be part of this legacy company for 36 years and to be entrusted with its leadership for the past 17 years. BONNEY WATSON has an incredible legacy of service to those during one of the worst periods of time in their lives, and it has been a humbling experience to be entrusted with the care of their loved ones. As has been true throughout our 156-year history, it is the talent and dedication of every staff person I have been privileged to work beside that deserves the credit for upholding our unwavering legacy of service," said Smock.

