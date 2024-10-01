(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier international automotive event presents preliminary agenda for 2024 LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Los Angeles Auto Show ® (LA Auto Show) has released the first look at the expanded AutoMobility LA ® 202 (AMLA 2024) agenda. Taking place Thursday, November 21, AMLA 2024 is the LA Auto Show's global press and event that hosts thousands of automotive executives, credentialed journalists and representatives, officials, policymakers, technologists, designers, dealers, investors, industry analysts, thought-leaders, content creators and influencers. AMLA 2024 will feature a compelling program of OEM announcements and debuts; a packed main stage program featuring speakers and panelists from automotive, technology, policy, design, and more; a range of exciting awards for industry leadership and innovation; and a wealth of networking opportunities for attendees.



AutoMobility LA 2024 – Preliminary Agenda



Networking Breakfast

Awards Program

North American Car & Truck of the Year

Main Stage Speaker Session

What's NOW for Fleet - Optimizing Fleet Operations ●Bradley Northup - NAFA, Fleet Operations Manager, City of Carlsbad, CA ●Jill Guenther - Head of Customer Success, Nikola Motor ●Stephen Israel, Vice President of Operations, ChargeTronix ●

Paul-Matthew Zamsky - Vice President, Strategic Growth and Global Partnerships, Rekor

Main Stage Speaker Session

Live Case Study - Viaduct

●David Hallac - Founder & CEO, Viaduct ● Additional Speaker TBA



OEM Announcement

Main Stage Speaker Session

Uncompromising - The INEOS Grenadier Story

● Lynn Calder, CEO, INEOS Automotive



OEM Announcement

Special Event

Documentary Screening

Main Stage Speaker Session

Developing the Automotive Workforce of Tomorrow ● Marques McCammon - President, Karma Automotive ● Dr. Mary Jo Madda - Program Manager, Google



OEM Announcement



Networking Lunch

Awards Program

LA Auto Show® presents THE ZEVASTM 2024

Awards Program

Hispanic Motor Press Guild

Main Stage Speaker Session

Live Case Study - Tekion

● Jay Vijayan - Founder & CEO, Tekion ● Additional Speaker TBA

Main Stage Speaker Session

From Concept to Production: The Technology Trends

Revolutionizing Automotive Design ● Alan Macey - Associate Chair, Transportation Design, ArtCenter ● Hussein Al Attar - Director of Design, BMW Designworks ● Additional Speaker TBA



OEM Announcement

Awards Program

Plug In America



Networking Happy Hour

Special Event

Overland Overnight Experience



The full AutoMobility LA agenda* will be published in the coming weeks with additional programming and speakers still to be announced.

"AutoMobility LA brings together the leading minds in automotive, technology, design, policy, and so much more," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "As the automotive ecosystem evolves at an ever faster pace, we are proud to provide a forum for professionals around the world to learn about industry innovation, engage in healthy debate, and ultimately collaborate to drive our industry forward."

Registration for AMLA 2024 is open and complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees can take advantage of an "early bird" registration fee of $149 through October 31. From November 1, the full registration fee of $249 will apply to all approved industry registrants. Register now at .

Following AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X , and sign up for alerts at laautoshow .

*Subject to change

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

Media Contacts

Kat Kirsch

[email protected]

Tania Weinkle

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED