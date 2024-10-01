Bubble Acquires Flusk To Enhance Security Features For Entrepreneurs Of All Sizes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic gives users intuitive, out-of-the-box access to advanced security and compliance features, enabling them to focus on building and scaling secure, compliant, and reliable applications

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BUBBLECON 2024 -- Bubble , the leading no-code for application development, today announced the acquisition of Flusk , an innovative security and application monitoring tool. This partnership will enhance Bubble's existing security features, making it easier for users of all technical levels to implement cybersecurity best practices as they build and scale their businesses.

With 4.7 million apps created on Bubble to date, the no-code movement continues to gain momentum. The acquisition of Flusk builds on Bubble's existing security infrastructure, providing users with intuitive, out-of-the-box access to advanced security and compliance features.

Emmanuel Straschnov, CEO and Co-founder of Bubble, stated, "By integrating Flusk's user-friendly security tools, we're making it even easier for entrepreneurs of all technical backgrounds to build secure, scalable applications while following cybersecurity best practices."

This acquisition comes at a critical time when cybersecurity threats are escalating. Recent data shows that 83% of organizations experienced more than one data breach in 2022, with ransomware attacks surging by 13% - a rise equal to the last five years combined. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission estimates that 60% of small businesses shut down permanently after a significant data breach.

Flusk's integration into the Bubble ecosystem will offer users:



Guided security audits across 20+ critical checkpoints, simplifying complex security processes;

A user-friendly dashboard for real-time error and bug monitoring;

Simplified log exploration for easier debugging; Access to advanced penetration testing services with clear, actionable results.

"This powerful combination allows our users to leverage Bubble's robust security features more effectively," added Straschnov. "Whether you're a startup founder or an enterprise developer, you can now easily implement cybersecurity out of the box as you build and scale your products."

The Flusk team will join Bubble to further develop and integrate their security solutions. Over the next year, Bubble plans to make Flusk's features available to more users, enabling them to build secure, reliable apps with confidence, regardless of their technical expertise.

