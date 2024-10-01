Optimizely Introduces All-New Personalization Offering At Opticon London 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Optimizely Personalization combines precision-targeting tools, testing capabilities, and powerful analytics to make curating 1:1 digital experiences more seamless and effective

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience (DXP) provider, today announced the launch of Optimizely Personalization at Opticon London, to address the need for more sophisticated capabilities. The new offering, which will combine powerful features such as collaboration, contextual bandits, and edge delivery, meets marketers' growing demand for tools that create personalized, high-performing digital experiences for customers.

Following Optimizely's launch of CMS 13 at the company's Opticon Stockholm event last month, Optimizely Personalization provides marketers with the sophisticated yet user-friendly tools they need to enhance engagement, drive conversions, create targeted experiences, and measure the impact of their personalization efforts. Key features, which will be launched throughout Q4, include:



Collaboration: Building on the success of Optimizely's Experiment Collaboration capabilities, this new tool is purpose-built to handle programs of any size or scale, integrating testing, and experimentation management seamlessly.

Contextual Bandits: Unlocking true 1:1 personalization, customizable algorithms dynamically adjust to deliver the most relevant user experience. Each visit is optimized using a machine learning model that distributes traffic and targets visitors with the most impactful, personalized content based on user attributes. Edge Delivery: With an easy-to-use visual editor experience, this tool will offer faster page loads with enhancements applied before content reaches the visitor's browser. This results in flicker-free content delivery, improved SEO rankings due to faster page load speeds, increased organic traffic, and higher conversion rates-where every millisecond matters for an enhanced user experience.

"The majority of today's customers expect personalized experiences, yet only 9% of organizations have implemented real-time personalization. This gap is a real problem," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Marketing teams are often bogged down by complex tech stacks, fragmented workflows, and inadequate data, making it difficult to deliver the personal touches that are crucial to deliver amazing experiences to their customers. That's why we're introducing Optimizely Personalization. We've created a solution to overcome those barriers, making it easier than ever to create meaningful connections with audiences-all the way down to the segment of one."

With this latest launch, Optimizely is strengthening its Optimizely One solution by equipping marketers with the essential tools to target, test, and convert. The integration of a dedicated personalization solution with Optimizely's industry-leading CMS and Experimentation platform not only marks a significant milestone in martech, but also addresses a critical need for today's marketers. In fact, a recent Optimizely study highlights this urgency, with 86% of executives reporting that their marketing strategies often demand more advanced personalization capabilities than they currently possess.

