Door And Window Automation Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunitiesfor 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The door and window automation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.83 billion in 2023 to $19.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing urbanization, rising demand for smart homes, energy efficiency concerns, commercial building construction, security and safety requirements, regulatory compliance.

The door and window automation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable building practices, integration with home assistants, e-commerce growth, retrofitting and upgrades, innovation in materials.

The rising adoption of automatic doors and windows by the elderly and disabled is significantly contributing to the growth of the door and window automation market going forward. Automatic doors and windows refer to doors and windows that can be remotely and automatically opened. Disability is a general term that includes impairments, activity constraints, and participation limitations. Home modifications like automated doors help elderly and disabled people navigate their homes better and make the doors usable for those who are not able to use a traditional key for entry, such as people in wheelchairs.

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Assa Abloy AB, Came SpA, Dormakaba International Holding AG, GEZE International GmbH, Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co KG, Honeywell International Inc., Insteon Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Allegion PLC, Allied Window Inc., Boon Edam Inc., Gera-Ident GmbH, A-OK Inc., Aluprof S A, Anlin Industries Inc., Arbonia AG, BFT Automation SpA, CR Laurence Co Inc., Centor Group Pty. Ltd., CISA SpA, DitecEntrematicSpA, EclisseSrl, Elero GmbH, Entrematic Group AB, FAAC Group, Gretsch-Unitas GmbH, Hormann KG, Jansen AG, Kaba Group, KONE Corporation, Lippert Components Inc., Marvin Windows and Doors, Nice SpA, Pella Corporation, Record SpA, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation .

Major companies operating in the door and window automation market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Made4CNC, a Denmark-based manufacturer and supplier of industrial equipment, launched the Safedoor SD100, which features automatic door opening and closing technology. The new technology opens and closes CNC machines' heavy doors, which was only possible for very few CNC machines before.

1) By Product: Automated Industrial Doors, Automated Pedestrian Doors, Automated Windows

2) By Component: Access Control Systems, Control Panels, Sensors And Detectors, Motors And Actuators, Other Components

3) By Application: Windows, Industrial Doors, Pedestrian Doors

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Door and window automation is the process of automating the closing and opening of doors using sensors to detect motion, pressure, or infrared images, which will cause the doors to either open or close. It is used for energy savings and to effectively reduce annual heating and cooling costs. These are extensively employed in office buildings to provide the entire protection of personnel.

