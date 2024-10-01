Executive Women's Forum Announces The 2024 Award Finalists For The Women Of Influence, Corporate, And Allyship Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a Diversified Search Group Company, is pleased to announce the 2024 Women of Influence (WOI), Corporate, and Allyship Awards finalists.Every year, the EWF Women of Influence (WOI) Awards recognize five individuals in five categories for their outstanding achievements and leadership in our industry. The EWF Corporate Award is given to a company that promotes women and embraces gender inclusivity by creating internal programs that support women throughout their professional journey. The EWF Allyship Award recognizes the importance of allyship and ensures that the EWF, as a women's organization, acknowledges and applauds executives supporting the women within their organizations.Accenture and Avanade will present the 2024 WOI Awards, and the recipients and finalists will be honored at an in-person ceremony during the 2024 EWF Annual Conference, taking place Oct. 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, TX. The Corporate and Allyship Awards are presented by the EWF. As in past years, this event will bring together nearly 700 women from diverse sectors to discuss critical issues in cybersecurity, privacy, risk management, and leadership.EWF Founder Joyce Brocaglia stated: "Each year, I look forward to the opportunity to honor women who are making tremendous accomplishments in our industry and companies who are supporting the development and success of women professionals. We are deeply honored to acknowledge and elevate these exceptional leaders, whose achievements in information security, risk management, and privacy set an inspiring standard for us all."The EWF is proud to announce the 2024 Women of Influence (WOI), Corporate, and Allyship Awards Finalists:WOI - EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD:Ann Barron-DiCamillo, Managing Director, Global Head of Cyber Operations, CitiChitra Dharmarajan, Vice President, Security & Privacy Engineering, OktaRosa Bolger, Vice President & Distinguished Engineer, IBMWOI - CORPORATE PRACTITIONER AWARD:Gretchen Block, SVP Enterprise Information Security, OptumJackie Flores, Director, KenvueMaria Cardow, Global CIO Cyber Solutions, AonWOI - ONE-TO-WATCH AWARD:Devin Rudnicki, CISO, Fitch GroupNicole Bucala, CEO and General Manager, DataBee®, Comcast Technology SolutionsZinet Kemal, Cloud Security Engineer, Best BuyWOI - PRIVATE SOLUTIONS PROVIDER AWARD:Gina Wheel, Global Vendor Compliance Risk Lead, AvanadeLisa Rawls, Principal, KPMG LLPPriyanka Neelakrishnan, Product Line Manager, Palo Alto NetworksWOI - PUBLIC SECTOR/ACADEMIA AWARD:Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, Principal Cyber Advisor, Department of the Air ForceJeannieWinchester, Deputy Force Director, HQDA G8SharonD. Robinson, Privacy Office Branch Chief, US Agency for International Development (USAID)EWF - CORPORATE AWARD:ExperianKPMGSalesforceEWF - ALLYSHIP AWARD:Bob Bruns, CISO, AvanadeChristopher Lukas, CISO, ChevronPeter Torrente, Partner, KPMG LLPCongratulations to the 2024 award finalists! We are thrilled to celebrate these extraordinary leaders and their contributions to the fields of cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management.Join us at the 2024 EWF Annual Conference to connect with inspiring professionals, engage in thought-provoking sessions, and take part in a unique experience designed to ignite your career and leadership potential. Don't miss the opportunity to network with trailblazing women who are shaping the future of the industry. For more details about the conference and to secure your spot, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" ewf-us .# # #Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance, risk, compliance, and privacy. EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit .

Danelia Argueta

Executive Women's Forum

+1 904-429-3794

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.