Executive Women's Forum Announces The 2024 Award Finalists For The Women Of Influence, Corporate, And Allyship Awards

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a Diversified Search Group Company, is pleased to announce the 2024 Women of Influence (WOI), Corporate, and Allyship Awards finalists.
Every year, the EWF Women of Influence (WOI) Awards recognize five individuals in five categories for their outstanding achievements and leadership in our industry. The EWF Corporate Award is given to a company that promotes women and embraces gender inclusivity by creating internal programs that support women throughout their professional journey. The EWF Allyship Award recognizes the importance of allyship and ensures that the EWF, as a women's organization, acknowledges and applauds executives supporting the women within their organizations.
Accenture and Avanade will present the 2024 WOI Awards, and the recipients and finalists will be honored at an in-person ceremony during the 2024 EWF Annual Conference, taking place Oct. 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, TX. The Corporate and Allyship Awards are presented by the EWF. As in past years, this event will bring together nearly 700 women from diverse sectors to discuss critical issues in cybersecurity, privacy, risk management, and leadership.
EWF Founder Joyce Brocaglia stated: "Each year, I look forward to the opportunity to honor women who are making tremendous accomplishments in our industry and companies who are supporting the development and success of women professionals. We are deeply honored to acknowledge and elevate these exceptional leaders, whose achievements in information security, risk management, and privacy set an inspiring standard for us all."
The EWF is proud to announce the 2024 Women of Influence (WOI), Corporate, and Allyship Awards Finalists:
WOI - EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD:
Ann Barron-DiCamillo, Managing Director, Global Head of Cyber Operations, Citi
Chitra Dharmarajan, Vice President, Security & Privacy Engineering, Okta
Rosa Bolger, Vice President & Distinguished Engineer, IBM
WOI - CORPORATE PRACTITIONER AWARD:
Gretchen Block, SVP Enterprise Information Security, Optum
Jackie Flores, Director, Kenvue
Maria Cardow, Global CIO Cyber Solutions, Aon
WOI - ONE-TO-WATCH AWARD:
Devin Rudnicki, CISO, Fitch Group
Nicole Bucala, CEO and General Manager, DataBee®, Comcast Technology Solutions
Zinet Kemal, Cloud Security Engineer, Best Buy
WOI - PRIVATE SOLUTIONS PROVIDER AWARD:
Gina Wheel, Global Vendor Compliance Risk Lead, Avanade
Lisa Rawls, Principal, KPMG LLP
Priyanka Neelakrishnan, Product Line Manager, Palo Alto Networks
WOI - PUBLIC SECTOR/ACADEMIA AWARD:
Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, Principal Cyber Advisor, Department of the Air Force
JeannieWinchester, Deputy Force Director, HQDA G8
SharonD. Robinson, Privacy Office Branch Chief, US Agency for International Development (USAID)
EWF - CORPORATE AWARD:
Experian
KPMG
Salesforce
EWF - ALLYSHIP AWARD:
Bob Bruns, CISO, Avanade
Christopher Lukas, CISO, Chevron
Peter Torrente, Partner, KPMG LLP
Congratulations to the 2024 award finalists! We are thrilled to celebrate these extraordinary leaders and their contributions to the fields of cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management.
Join us at the 2024 EWF Annual Conference to connect with inspiring professionals, engage in thought-provoking sessions, and take part in a unique experience designed to ignite your career and leadership potential. Don't miss the opportunity to network with trailblazing women who are shaping the future of the industry. For more details about the conference and to secure your spot, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" ewf-us .
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance, risk, compliance, and privacy. EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit .
