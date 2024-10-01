Dog And Cat Food Global Market 2024 To Reach $84.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dog And Cat Food Global Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

Dog And Cat Food Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dog and cat food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $58.57 billion in 2023 to $62.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional pet ownership culture, convenience and busy lifestyles, pet humanization trend, vet-recommended diets, increasing urbanization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dog And Cat Food Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dog and cat food market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $84.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness focus, premiumization and specialized diets, e-commerce growth, sustainable and ethical pet food choices, customization, and personalization.

Growth Driver Of The Dog And Cat Food Market

The rising pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the dog and cat food market going forward. Pet adoption refers to the act of adopting a pet from a prior owner who has abandoned it or given it to a shelter. It involves taking custody of and assuming responsibility for the animal. Pet adoption increases the demand for dog and cat food to fulfil the nutritional requirement of the pets, so rising pet adoption will propel market growth.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Dog And Cat Food Market Share?

Key players in the market include Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc., Affinity Petcare S.A., Nutro Products Inc., Unicharm PetCare Corp., Total Alimentos S.A., Nutriara Alimentos Ltd., Party Animal Inc., Rollover Pet Food Ltd., Burgess Group PLC, Freshpet Inc., Mars Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Diamond Pet Foods Inc., Blue Buffalo Company Ltd., WellPet LLC, Merrick Pet Care Inc., Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Royal Canin USA Inc., Iams Company, Eukanuba Inc., Friskies PetCare Company, 9Lives, Sheba Company, Meow Mix Co.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Dog And Cat Food Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products, such as wet food, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Wet food is a type of food commonly given to cats and dogs that has a high moisture content, typically between 60-80%, compared to dry food, which typically has a moisture content of 10-12%.

How Is The Global Dog And Cat Food Market Segmented?

1) By Food Type: Dry Food, Wet Food, Treat And Snacks, Other Food Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dog And Cat Food Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dog And Cat Food Market Definition

Dog and cat food refers to any feed prepared and distributed for consumption by dogs or cats and formulated according to their nutritional needs. They are used to provide more calories and nutrients.

Dog And Cat Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dog and cat food market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dog And Cat Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dog and cat food market size, dog and cat food market drivers and trends, dog and cat food market major players and dog and cat food market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

