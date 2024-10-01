RYNO Strategic Solutions And Blue Corona Announce Merger, Pioneering A New Era In Digital Marketing For Home Service Contractors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RYNO Strategic Solutions (RYNO) and Blue Corona , two leading digital marketing agencies specializing in the home services industry, are thrilled to announce that the companies are merging effective Oct. 1, 2024. This strategic union combines nearly 30 years of expertise from both companies, unifying under the RYNO Strategic Solutions brand, creating an unrivaled leader.

Mike Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of RYNO and its parent company, EverService Holdings, LLC , expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, "With the combination of Blue Corona and RYNO, we are poised to lead the home services industry into a new era of innovation and growth. This merger allows us to deliver a comprehensive, best-in-class suite of marketing solutions that will benefit all of our current and future clients."

With nearly 30 years of combined experience and data-driven insights in home services marketing, the newly unified RYNO Strategic Solutions will offer unmatched expertise and a robust portfolio of services designed to help contractors create, capture, and convert more leads from their digital marketing investments.

Chris Yano, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of RYNO, added, "Together, we are committed to enhancing performance, setting higher standards, and driving innovation to solidify our position as the leading digital marketing agency for the trades."

RYNO Strategic Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of EverService Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of Sunstone Partners. Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in founder-owned, bootstrapped businesses in tech-enabled services and software industries.

About RYNO Strategic Solutions

RYNO Strategic Solutions is the premier digital marketing agency for home service businesses. With a team of seasoned digital marketers and a data-driven approach, RYNO Strategic Solutions partners with contractors to maximize their online presence and drive growth through customized digital marketing strategies. Now, with the merger of Blue Corona, RYNO Strategic Solutions is set to lead the industry into a new era of innovation and success.

About EverService

EverService Holdings, LLC is a premier provider of tech-enabled business solutions, dedicated to empowering companies of all sizes to grow and scale. The company delivers exceptional results through vertically focused digital marketing services, including website design and management, search engine marketing, social media, email, and video marketing, as well as customer engagement services like 24/7 call answering, job booking, inbound and outbound sales, and client and patient intake. Our market-leading brands, including RYNO Strategic Solutions, iLawyer Marketing, Alert Communications, and Nexa Receptionists, exemplify our commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery.

About Sunstone

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented equity firm that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion of committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's "Founder-Friendly Investors" list in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information, visit .

