Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below declared dividends.
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
REINVEST DATE
|
PAYABLE DATE
|
10/16/2024
|
10/16/2024
|
10/31/2024
|
10/31/2024
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Closed-End
Management Investment Company
|
Ticker
|
Monthly
Dividend
Per Share
|
Change
From Prior
Distribution
|
% Change
From Prior
Distribution
|
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
|
VKI
|
$0.05591
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Bond Fund
|
VBF
|
$0.0740
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
|
VCV
|
$0.06461
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|
IHTA
|
$0.0200
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
|
OIA
|
$0.0291
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
|
VMO
|
$0.06251
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Municipal Trust
|
VKQ
|
$0.06281
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
|
VPV
|
$0.06671
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
|
IQI
|
$0.06311
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
|
VGM
|
$0.06461
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
|
VTN
|
$0.06851
|
-
|
-
|
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
|
IIM
|
$0.07711
|
-
|
-
|
1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at
Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Each fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of a fund's distributions for the fiscal year.
The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2024 will be made after the end of the year.
In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found on a fund's website at .
The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time.
Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.
Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.
For additional information, shareholders of the closed end fund may call Invesco at 800-341-2929.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.71 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit .
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
Note:
There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.
NOT A DEPOSIT l
NOT FDIC INSURED
l
NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK
|
MAY LOSE VALUE
|
NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY
CONTACT:
Closed-End Funds
800-341-2929
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
